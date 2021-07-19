Met Office issues first UK extreme heat warning

From BBC
An extreme heat weather warning for parts of the UK has been issued for the first time by the Met Office.
The amber warning covers large parts of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.
It will be in place until Thursday evening, when temperatures are expected to peak.
It warns of the potential impact of the heat on people’s health, as the UK experiences a prolonged period of sweltering conditions.
All four UK nations recorded the hottest day of the year over the weekend, and forecasters warned temperatures would continue to climb and could reach 33C (91.4F) in some western areas.
Steven Ramsdale, from the Met Office, said: “The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week.
“Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focuses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.”
The UK’s highest temperature of the year so far was recorded on Sunday at Heathrow, where it reached 31.6C (88.9F), while on the same day Wales hit a high of 30.2C (86.4F) in Cardiff.
On Saturday, Northern Ireland saw its hottest day since records began with 31.2C (88.1F) in Ballywatticock, County Down, while Scotland reached 28.2C (82.8F) in Threave, in Dumfries and Galloway.