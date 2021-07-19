Road construction imperils tree kangaroo recovery in PNG

As recently as 1980, hunters in the forests of the Torricelli Mountains of northwestern Papua New Guinea could count on bagging at least a couple of tree kangaroos in a single outing. About twice the size of the average house cat, these arboreal marsupials (Dendrolagus spp.) are related to the better-known bounders of Australia and Tasmania. Tree kangaroos have also long been a staple in the diet of forest-dwelling communities across Papua New Guinea. Conversations with village elders in the Torricellis suggest that a single hectare in the mountains may have housed 10 or more animals, or about four per acre — a striking density for what’s thought to be a pretty solitary animal. But by the mid-1980s, hunters say their quarry had grown so scarce that dedicated hunting trips weren’t worth the trouble. Today, however, there are signs that their slide toward extinction may have changed course, thanks in large part to the efforts of 50 villages in the Torricelli Mountains that work with an NGO called Tenkile Conservation Alliance (TCA). The communities have stopped hunting tree kangaroos, and they came together in 2010 to request the creation of a wide-ranging conservation area to preserve tree kangaroo habitat in the still largely intact forests of the Torricelli Mountain Range. Since then, tree kangaroo numbers have climbed, and the animals are turning up in parts of the mountains where they haven’t been seen for decades. The tenkile (Dendrolagus scottae), also known as Scott’s tree kangaroo, is a critically endangered animal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

