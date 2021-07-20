As humans close in on their habitat, crocodiles in the Philippines snap back

PALAWAN, Philippines — What do you do if you encounter a saltwater crocodile on your way home? For Roozie Quea Idlana, a resident of the town of Balabac in the Philippines, the answer is simple: Just keep walking. In Idlana’s neighborhood, the houses are built on stilts, tucked within mangrove forests. Encounters with saltwater crocodiles are common for locals, including students like Idlana, when they cross the bridge on the way home. “We don’t really pay much attention [to the crocodiles] except when it’s a large one,” she says. “Growing up, the most dangerous encounter my family had was when a croc snatched our pet dog.” While coexisting with crocodiles is a part of life in Balabac, the southernmost island in the Philippine province of Palawan, wildlife experts are urging locals to take extra precautions during the breeding season. That’s when saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus) are naturally more aggressive, according to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC), based in Puerto Princesa, the Palawan capital. Saltwater crocodiles are the biggest reptiles in the world, growing to lengths of 6-7 meters (20-23 feet). Courtship begins in the months of November and December, and the crocodiles lay their eggs between March and May, says Deseree Abalo, the PWRCC’s information officer. The eggs hatch 90 days later, from June to August — the same time that human-crocodile encounters increase. “They become very protective during these months,” Abalo says, adding that female saltwater crocodiles protect their nests aggressively. Residents, especially those living among crocodiles,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

