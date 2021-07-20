Climate change: US pushes China to make faster carbon cuts

From BBC
US climate envoy John Kerry has called on China to increase the speed and depth of its efforts to cut carbon.
Without sufficient emissions reductions by China, Mr Kerry said, the global goal of keeping temperatures under 1.5C was “essentially impossible”.
Mr Kerry said he was convinced that China could do more and the US was willing to work closely to secure a reasonable climate future.
Every major economy must now commit to meaningful reductions by 2030, he said.
Mr Kerry was speaking at Kew Gardens in London, ahead of a G20 environment ministers meeting in Italy later this week.
Referring to the key COP26 gathering in Glasgow in November, the former Secretary of State said that “in little more than 100 days we can save the next 100 years”.
Doing so would not be easy he said. Mr Kerry said that the promises made during and since the Paris climate agreement in 2015 would still see the world’s temperature increase by 2.5-3C.
“We’re already seeing dramatic consequences with 1.2C of warming,” he said, referring to recent heatwaves in the US and Canada, and flooding in Europe.
“To contemplate doubling that is to invite catastrophe.”
He castigated the efforts of some countries which are still building new coal-fired power stations. He was scornful of nations that are illegally cutting down the rainforest
“They’re removing the lungs of the world, destroying irreplaceable biodiversity and