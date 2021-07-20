For manta rays, parasitic hitchhikers can be a pain in the rear, study finds

Manta rays tend not to swim alone. Not only do they socialize with their own kind, but they’re also accompanied by a range of different species — from sharksuckers to trevally to trumpetfish. In a new paper published in PLOS ONE, a team of researchers from the Manta Trust, a U.K.-based charity, and the University of Bristol analyzed more than 76,500 sightings of reef manta rays (Mobula alfredi) and oceanic manta rays (Mobula birostris) over a 30-year period in the Maldives to figure out what kinds of species associated with them. The most common “hitchhiker” species seen with these rays were sharksucker remoras (Echeneis naucrates) and giant remoras (Remora remora), which are both from the Echeneidae family. But the researchers also identified 11 other tag-along species, including the black trevally (Caranx lugubris), rainbow runner (Elagatis bipinnulata), and Chinese trumpetfish (Aulostomus chinensis). The study identified thirteen different species associated with manta rays in the Maldives. Image courtesy of the “There have been a few studies [focusing on] manta rays [and] remora species,” lead author Aimee Nicholson-Jack, a scientist at the Manta Trust, told Mongabay in an interview. “But our paper is the first to cover new hitchhiking species that aren’t part of the remora family.” It’s generally been understood that manta rays have a symbiotic relationship with remora species: remoras will remove ectoparasites from their manta ray hosts, while the manta rays help remoras gain better access to food and shelter. But the researchers noticed that the remoras could also be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay