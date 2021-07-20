Wally Funk: The 82-year-old on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin flight

From BBC
Barrier-breaking female aviator Wally Funk has become the oldest-ever person to fly in space.
The 82-year-old blasted into space alongside the billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, and an 18-year-old student.
“I didn’t think I’d ever get to go up,” said Ms Funk, who has spent the past six decades trying to reach space.
She trained to be an astronaut in the 1960s, but was overlooked for a space flight because she was a woman.
The quartet were launched skyward on New Shepard, a rocket developed by Mr Bezos’s firm, Blue Origin, from the Texan desert.
The craft travelled at nearly three times the speed of sound, reaching a height of nearly 100km (62 miles) above the Earth’s surface.
The capsule then returned to Earth using parachutes on a trip that lasted little more than 10 minutes.
As she exited the vessel, Ms Funk gleefully spread her arms wide as a small crowd cheered.
Born in New Mexico in 1939, Wally Funk says she has had a life-long love of aviation, taking her first flying lesson aged nine.
Since then, she has logged 19,600 flight hours across her career and taught some 3,000 people to fly.
At 21, Funk volunteered in 1961 for the Women in Space programme where she underwent rigorous physical and mental testing in the hope of becoming an astronaut.