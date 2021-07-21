As soy frenzy grips Brazil, deforestation closes in on Indigenous lands

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — The thick plumes of smoke stretched for miles across this slice of Brazil’s Mato Grosso state, blanketing the dense rainforest surrounding it. Soon, they drifted across the river and into the Wawi Indigenous Territory, a black cloud settling above the thatched rooftops of the Indigenous village of Khikatxi. Just a couple months earlier, Indigenous people in the area had reported the whirring sound of chainsaws as the emerald canopy that covered some 365 hectares (900 acres) was razed, likely to make way for another soy plantation, local sources say. Then, in late June, thick smoke invaded Kamikia Kĩsêdjê’s village. “The whole area was burning, right on the border with our territory,” said Kamikia, a filmmaker and photographer who lives in Khikatxi, home to about 600 Kĩsêdjê Indigenous people. “And it was so close to the riverbank, which really worried us. Here, we use the forest and the river for our survival.” Smoke from the burned, cleared plot drifted over the nearby village of Kĩsêdjê. Image by Kamikia Kĩsêdjê. The torched area, nestled in the municipality of Querência, lies about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the village and just over a kilometer from the border of the Wawi territory, a sprawling 150,000-hectare (370,658-acre) area reserved for the exclusive use of the Kĩsêdjê and Tapayúna Indigenous people. They returned to their ancestral territory more than two decades ago, after a lengthy battle to have their land rights recognized. Yet despite its proximity to the territory, the forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

