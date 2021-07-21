For monitoring mammals, eDNA boasts ‘killer feature’ over other methods

A European meadow viper (Vipera ursinii), one of the world’s most threatened snakes, glides undetected between blades of grass in an Alpine meadow. It slips into a rocky outcrop and disappears. On its trail is scientist Arnaud Lyet, who is trying to estimate the viper’s population size; but this particular snake slithers from view unrecorded. Lyet ponders a question that routinely confronts many conservationists studying scarce and elusive species: does not seeing something mean it isn’t there? “This question of detectability is really important,” Lyet tells Mongabay. “One of the challenges that wildlife ecologists and conservationists face is that the species we are interested in are difficult to observe, so information is difficult to collect in order to understand what actions you need to take to protect them.” Conservation efforts are essentially based around knowing what lives where, so finding ways to improve wildlife monitoring accuracy is vital. Over the past 10 years, Lyet has shifted his focus from snakes to mammals. He is now examining wildlife populations for WWF using environmental DNA (eDNA), a fast-developing tool that is revolutionizing the monitoring of aquatic life. Mounting evidence suggests the technique could be a game-changer for terrestrial mammal monitoring too. Various studies showcase it as a reliable and comparatively inexpensive way for conservationists to gain a snapshot of an ecosystem’s mammal fauna. The use of eDNA to detect species depends on the fact that as animals move through their environment, they shed traces of DNA: skin, hair, feces, saliva. Since a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

