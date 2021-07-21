Great Barrier Reef in danger: Don’t fight the diagnosis, fight the threats (commentary)

I’m a native of North Queensland. I love Rugby League, an arvo in my tinny angling for coral trout (translation: an afternoon in a fishing boat) and The Reef. These quintessentially Australian things shaped my whole life. So no one would be happier than me to say, “The Great Barrier Reef isn’t in any danger.” But that’s not true, and politicians saying otherwise won’t make it so. At the end of June, UNESCO issued a draft decision to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger.” The Australian government feigned shock and dismay, saying the decision was just dirty politics fouling the UN World Heritage Committee. But the Australian government can’t have it both ways. It cannot claim the World Heritage designation is so renowned and respected that it drives the reef’s annual AUD$5.7 billion tourism industry, and at the same time dismiss it as a sham, easily manipulated by craven political power brokers. Clown fish. Photo © CoralWatch / WWF-Aus On its face, the Australian government’s critique doesn’t hold water. Start with the fact that the World Heritage status of the Great Barrier Reef has been under scrutiny since the committee first expressed “extreme concern” in 2011. Since that time, the reef has endured three major, widespread bleaching events; the problems with run-off and pollution have gotten worse; and fishing throughout the World Heritage area has increased. Much of the evidence included in the World Heritage Committee’s draft decision comes from Australia’s own data about these threats. The 2019…This article was originally published on Mongabay

