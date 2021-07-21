Next stop, the sea: Sri Lanka’s old buses are a new home for marine life

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Buses are the most common mode of public transport in Sri Lanka. But after thousands of trips, facilitating millions of commuter rides over their operating lifetime, the buses are decommissioned and sent to junkyards, where they decay and corrode under the elements. Now, however, the Sri Lankan government is giving them a second lease of life by sinking them in the ocean to serve as fish-breeding sites. The Sri Lankan Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR), working with other government agencies, has so far sunk dozens of buses at three sites. It sank the first 20 buses off Trincomalee on the island’s northeastern coast in November last year. The buses were ferried on a navy ship to a spot about 5 kilometers (3 miles) offshore. The DFAR selected Galle in southern Sri Lanka as the second site, where it dumped 25 buses, and dumped another 24 buses in the third site in Jaffna, in the island’s north. “The results are encouraging as the buses we dumped at the first site have already attracted a lot of fish,” Susantha Kahawatta, director-general of the DFAR, told Mongabay. Sri Lanka has a narrow continental shelf, so apart from a few coral reefs, there are very few sites around the island that facilitate fish breeding. “But knowing that structures like sunken ships become artificial coral reefs over time, becoming fish breeding sites, we wanted to try out providing more such places around Sri Lanka,” Kahawatta said. A decommissioned bus…This article was originally published on Mongabay

