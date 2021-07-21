Protected areas keep adjacent lands safe, but face losing their own protection

Slowing the pace of mass extinctions and the climate crisis requires that nature be protected. But when it comes to protected areas, some have argued that safeguarding one area can simply displace harmful activities, such as illegal logging or mining, into another, a phenomenon known as leakage or spillover. But to what degree is this true? And how big is the problem? Casey Fuller, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Tasmania, and her colleagues did a deep dive into the subject, conducting the first systematic review of studies examining the effects of protected areas on their surrounding areas. Their findings were published in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation. Of the 2,575 protected areas reviewed that effectively reduced deforestation rates within their boundaries, less than 12% showed evidence of leakage or spillover. The majority (54%) reduced deforestation in surrounding areas (an effect known as blockage), and 33% had no measurable effect on the surrounding areas. “It was pretty surprising that the protected areas that had an impact within their boundaries had a very similar impact in that immediate neighboring area that was unprotected,” Fuller told Mongabay. Protected areas safeguard the habitat of endangered animals both within and outside of their borders. Shown is the endangered white-handed gibbon (Hylobates lar) found in southeast Asia. Image by JJ Harrison via Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0). Fuller came to a similar conclusion when she turned her attention to the Brazilian Amazon. In a separate study, published in Biological Conservation, Fuller and colleagues…This article was originally published on Mongabay

