Turning Kenya’s problematic invasive plants into useful bioenergy

DUNGA BEACH, Kisumu, Kenya — There's early morning and fish mongers prepare for the day a short distance from Lake Victoria. Inside a stall, they descale, cut, and clean fresh fish atop rows of concrete tables. Nearly a dozen others, mostly women, set firewood ablaze in simple three-stone firepits and ready blackened pans for a day of deep-frying. Closer to the lakeshore is a restaurant, its ground floor flooded by Victoria's rising waters — swollen to record levels by months of rain. On the lake itself floats a blanket of water hyacinth; deep green and shiny — an unwanted and pernicious invasive plant species native to South America with pretty flowers, maybe brought to Africa as a garden pond ornamental that spread to Lake Victoria in the 1980s. A Lake Victoria fishing boat trapped in a sea of water hyacinth. Image by Mwe17 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Also near the lake stands a small corrugated tin shack, and beside it a noisy chaff-cutter machine is fed by a young hunched over man. Andrew Chirchir is hard at work in the blazing equatorial heat, crushing water hyacinth into pulp which will then be processed by biogas digesters, producing biofuel used for cooking by economically vulnerable households near Lake Victoria — the world's largest freshwater tropical lake. Non-native invasive plants such as water hyacinth have been inflicting havoc on Kenyan livelihoods and ecosystems for years. But the nation is exploring and implementing innovative solutions to reduce the exotic species problem, with the making of…

