Betting big on bioacoustics: Q&A with philanthropist Lisa Yang

Last month, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology announced the receipt of a $24 million donation to catalyze the field of conservation bioacoustics, which uses sound data to to understand and monitor species, habitats, ecological processes, and environmental health. The benefactor is Lisa Yang, an investor and philanthropist, who serves on several boards and has degrees from Columbia University and Cornell University. Yang’s gift established the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics, which will support several strategic initiatives led by an institution that has been at the forefront of the sector for more than 30 years. Yang told Mongabay that she focused on bioacoustics due to the great potential for scaling the effectiveness of conservation efforts. “When arrayed on a large scale, bioacoustics can capture huge amounts of sound data in nature, which when combined with machine learning and AI to make sense of the meta data, can be an incredibly powerful tool to guide conservation decisions,” Yang told Mongabay during a recent interview. “The technology can provide an effective way of assessing conservation practices. By lowering the barriers to monitoring and comparing habitats, bioacoustics makes it possible to identify, and assess, how different conservation strategies affect species and habitats, as well as invest in the most effective conservation measures.” Soundscape of forest in East Kalimantan in Indonesian Borneo. Image credit: Queensland University of Technology. Yang cites the power of bioacoustics to monitor elusive species, build “an enduring record of an ecosystem”, and monitor human activities to enable near real-time…This article was originally published on Mongabay

