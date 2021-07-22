EU sanctions no ‘silver bullet’ against Myanmar’s illegal timber trade, experts say

The European Union has imposed new sanctions on a state-owned timber enterprise in Myanmar following the coup in February, as part of an international effort targeting businesses whose profits are funding the country’s military leadership. EU officials last month sanctioned Myanma Timber Enterprise (MTE), an entity under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation (MONREC). Since MTE regulates all harvesting and sales of Myanmar timber, including exports to international markets, the sanctions mean it is now illegal for businesses in the EU to directly import any timber from Myanmar. The move, which came after the U.S. announced similar sanctions on MTE in April, is part of a wider campaign against military-linked businesses in Myanmar’s lucrative natural resources sector. More than a dozen companies, including those in the jade, gemstone, and copper mining industries, have been blacklisted by governments in Europe, the U.S., the U.K. and Canada in the past few months. But while NGOs have lauded the MTE sanctions for sending a strong political signal against Myanmar’s timber trade as a source of funding for its armed forces, experts say their impact could be limited. For one, the forestry industry in Myanmar has waned in financial importance in the past few years. After the quasi-democratic government banned the export of raw timber logs in 2014 to save natural forests, the proportion of the sector’s contribution to government revenues fell from 10% to less than 2.5% in 2017, according to the Myanmar Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Illegal log trucks, Myanmar.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

