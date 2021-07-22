Indonesia to send more tuna vessels out into international waters

JAKARTA — Indonesia is expanding its longline fishing fleet in the high seas as part of its plan for a world-leading sustainable tuna fishery by 2025. The Indonesian fisheries ministry is issuing a policy update on the five-year sustainable management of the country’s top fisheries: tuna, skipjack and mackerel. A senior official said the draft includes getting more Indonesian-flagged tuna longliners to operate farther beyond the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and into international waters. “[Fisheries in] the high seas where the big tuna are found are still dominated by nations like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan,” Trian Yunanda, the ministry’s fish resource director, said in a webinar hosted by Mongabay Indonesia on July 14. He added the new policy will be issued before the current plan ends in late August. The expansion, Trian said, is also part of the country’s efforts to tap into the increased harvest quota granted to Indonesia by regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs). These include the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), the Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC), the Inter-Atlantic Tropical Tuna Commission (IATTC), and the Commission for the Conservation of Southern Bluefin Tuna (CCSBT). Yellowfin tuna on sale at a fish market in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. The global tuna fishery is valued at more than $40 billion annually, with Indonesia at the top of the list. The country brought in an average of more than 628,000 metric tons of the fish between 2012-2018,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

