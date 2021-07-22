Road planners able to ignore climate change, campaigners claim

From BBC
Planners can effectively ignore climate change when they are deciding whether to grant permission for new road schemes, environmentalists have said.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has promised a review of £27bn highways policy which will be completed within two years.
But in the meantime, planners can use existing guidelines.
Campaigners say these ignore the cumulative effects of major road projects.
They say Mr Shapps should be blocking new schemes until a new climate-friendly policy is developed.
Many scientists say no new infrastructure should be built unless it is low-carbon.
The debate has been raised because government policies for infrastructure were devised before ministers committed to virtually abolishing carbon emissions for the whole UK economy.
The policy debate is still catching up.
Currently guidance to planners states: “Any increase in carbon emissions is not a reason to refuse development consent, unless the increase in carbon emissions resulting from the proposed scheme are so significant that it would have a material impact on the ability of government to meet its carbon reduction targets.”
Campaigners say the government must take account of the cumulative climate effect of its entire roads programme – not just of individual schemes.
They have been chivvying Mr Shapps for 18 months to update the roads strategy to combat the climate crisis.
He has now promised to review it – but not for up to two years.
