Study puts 2050 deadline on tipping point for Mekong Delta salinity

A new study has identified 2050 as the tipping point by which stakeholders in the Mekong Delta will no longer be able to mitigate the issue of saltwater intrusion, which has already devastated agriculture in parts of Vietnam’s leading rice-producing region. The study, led by Sepehr Eslami, a senior researcher and adviser at Deltares, a Dutch consultancy, argues that the biggest causes behind the issue are currently anthropogenic, but by 2050 climate change will likely play the bigger role, putting the issue into the hands of global cooperation. In an unrelated study, scientists inspect the signs of severe salinity and drought in a rice field in Vietnam’s southern Ben Tre province and do the impact assessment on the drought and salinity intrusion problem. Images by V. Meadu (top) and Leo Sebastian / CCAFS SEA via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). In effect, it puts a new deadline on mitigation on the ground in the Mekong Basin, while also providing the data needed for leaders to move forward and meet this deadline. It also has implications on a broader scale for other deltas, particularly in Asia, providing key principles for delta scientists to rethink research in areas that are facing similar issues. A breakthrough for delta research The study comes as the culmination of 12 years of research within Rise and Fall, a project at Utrecht University in the Netherlands and Deltares, Eslami says. Two earlier papers authored under the project established, for the first time, a conclusive causal link between anthropogenic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

