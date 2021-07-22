Warming climate means scientists may have overcounted bonobos, study says

There may be far fewer bonobos in the wild than recent surveys have predicted, a new study concludes. Population surveys of bonobos (Pan paniscus) rely not on counting individual apes, but on counting the nests the apes leave behind in the forest, seen as a reliable population indicator. However with a changing climate leading to hotter, drier weather, the researchers discovered that nests are lasting much longer than they did a few decades ago, leading to a potential overcalculation of bonobo numbers. The study investigates the effects of climate change in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but the authors say the implications of these findings go beyond the field site. As Barbara Fruth, senior author and group leader at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior (MPIAB), told Mongabay, “you can apply this to all great apes” as nest counts are a common tool used by researchers all over the world. Bonobo nests in varying stages of decay. Image by Barbara Fruth/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior. The researchers calculated that in recent years, the time it takes for nests to decompose has extended by 17 days. Scientists say this is partly explained by a rise in mean temperatures and a decline in rainfall, both of which increase the time nests remain visible. These findings were drawn from a long-term study of climatic data collected over 15 years (2003 to 2018) and the close observation of 1,511 bonobo nests, from creation to disappearance, in the DRC. The consequence of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

