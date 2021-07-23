Better logging regulations ‘last best hope’ for Solomon Islands, study says

Kolombangara Island forms a 30-kilometer (19-mile) circle of green in the Solomon Sea. One of more than 900 islands that make up the Solomon Islands, it is fringed by coral reefs and dominated by a volcanic peak, which rises to 1,770 meters (5,800 feet). Ravines of more than 75 river catchments radiate from the steep caldera rim to the sea. The island is forested, but there is a curious delineation in forest type. The island’s lowland forests have been intensively harvested since the mid-1960s. Consequently, roughly three-quarters of the island’s lowland forest has been converted to commercial timber plantation, primarily eucalyptus and teak. Only the steep forests above 400 m (1,300 ft) remain largely intact. Although logging is not permitted above this altitude, a lack of legal enforcement leaves these areas under constant threat of illegal timber extraction. Recent research on the capacity of Kolombangara’s forests to recover after logging highlights the challenges facing both logged and unlogged forests. The timeline for natural regeneration is decades; not even half a century is sufficient time for forest structural components to recover fully, according to findings published in Tropical Conservation Science in June. Other studies have shown that forest damage is so extreme in some logged areas of Kolombangara that natural regeneration of understory plant species to pre-logged levels is unlikely without active restoration work. According to the researchers, if forests do not have enough time to recover between bouts of logging, there will be cascading consequences for timber resources, biodiversity and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

