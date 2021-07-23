Global restoration now has an online meeting point

With all of the environmental problems in the world, it can be easy to forget that there are also many solutions. Across the globe, people are working to restore nature, and good ideas abound. Organizing and visualizing this work, however, is a mammoth task, but it is one that the online platform Restor is attempting to achieve. Restor is a map-based, open-source platform that combines on-the-ground knowledge, ecosystem research, and satellite imagery so people can better plan, manage and monitor restoration projects. The locations of more than 50,000 restoration and conservation initiatives are now registered in Restor, as well as data from more than 60,000 scientists on environmental parameters such as climate, temperature, precipitation, local plant and tree species, soil characteristics and more. Screenshot from Restor showing the locations of restoration projects registerd on the platform. Restor is currently soliciting projects and those who want to participate will be part of Restor’s public launch in October. Image via Clara Rowe/Restor. “Restor will make the whole world of environmental conservation and restoration accessible on any smartphone,” Thomas Crowther, a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich (ETH Zürich) whose lab group developed Restor, said in a press release. “We did this by developing a kind of Google Earth to guide the restoration of all types of Earth’s ecosystems.” The idea for the platform originated in the Crowther Lab at ETH Zürich in 2017, where researchers create maps of global ecosystems using machine-learning models, field data, satellite imagery, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

