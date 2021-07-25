Large meteor wows Norway after blazing through night sky

From BBC
Shareclose
Norwegians have been left awestruck by what experts say was an unusually large meteor that illuminated the night sky in the country’s south-east.
Footage shows powerful flashes of light over Norway, followed by what witnesses described as loud bangs on Sunday.
Norwegian police say they received a flurry of emergency calls but there were no reports of injuries or damage.
A team of experts are hunting for the meteor, which they believe landed in a forest near the capital, Oslo.
A meteor is a space rock that has burned up after entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed.
The Norwegian Meteor Network says Sunday’s fireball was visible for at least five seconds after it appeared at about 01:00 local time (23:00 GMT).
Travelling at about 16.3km/s (nearly 36,500mph), the meteor could be seen over large parts of southern Scandinavia, the network says.
Video av meteoren, fra @meteornettverk inatt. pic.twitter.com/hayrVTJyU9
— astronewth (@astronewth) July 25, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Norwegian astronomer Vegard Rekaa has told the BBC his wife was awake at the time. She could hear “shaking in the air” before an explosion she assumed was something heavy falling near the house.
Mr Rekaa woke up, he said, to “fantastic” videos of the meteor, which was “something very seldom seen” in Norway or anywhere in the world.
A team of experts have been sent to the area where the meteor is suspected to have landed, he added.
Initial research suggests the meteorite