Huge wildlife corridor in Belize sees progress, boosting hope for jaguars and more (commentary)

I was quite thrilled reading Jut Wynne’s commentary on the Maya Forest Corridor (MFC) published by Mongabay on May 24th of this year. Jut described the critical importance of the MFC being the missing link connecting the Belize Maya Forest to the Maya Mountain Massif. Being an ecologist and environmentalist, I find any news of efforts to establish wildlife corridors very exciting. I so hope for this project’s success. The Maya Forest Corridor seems to be an example where success is most probable, but challenges remain. My excitement was fueled because I was on my way to Belize in June. I had the good fortune to tag along with University of Kentucky biology faculty Dr. Emily Croteau’s Study Abroad course on conservation biology and field techniques she was teaching in Belize. Emily has spent much time in Belize and has a deep passion for cats, especially big cats. After years of planning, Emily’s maiden voyage to teach her Belize course set sail when the University of Kentucky decided in April that Belize’s efforts to battle COVID-19 was successful enough for the course to happen. It is only one of four UK Study Abroad courses given a green light this summer. The remaining 25 courses were cancelled because many countries remain deep in the battle with this pandemic thus deemed unsafe. An approximately 2-year old jaguar cub captured by the author’s camera trap at Monkey Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, Belize. Photo courtesy of Jim Krupa. On 13 June, eight very fortunate students,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay