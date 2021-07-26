Indonesia’s Gorontalo road runs into forest, swerves environmental checks

GORONTALO, Indonesia — A troubled road project bisecting forests and mountains in Indonesia’s northern Gorontalo province has not complied with environmental checks required by law, according to interviews with local officials, prosecutors and environmental researchers. “The natural resources here are a [source of] hope for everyone — if it’s damaged then that could be considered a loss to the state,’ said Mohammad Kasad, spokesperson at the Gorontalo prosecutors’ office. “It is not only the corruption of public money that is a state loss,’ he told Mongabay Indonesia. The Gorontalo Outer Ring Road is a national priority infrastructure project that broke ground in 2014. The road is intended to cut travel time and lower logistics costs by linking the main seaport and airport in one of the poorest provinces in the country. Almost 16% of the province’s population of around 1.2 million live below Indonesia’s low national poverty line, which is set at just over $1 a day. The road was scheduled for completion in 2019, but a litany of problems has dragged out the construction. A civil servant and two surveyors have already been imprisoned for graft related to the land acquisition, while the provincial National Land Agency (BPN) director, Gabriel Triwibawa, is currently standing trial on corruption charges. The road remains unfinished. Sections of the planned Gorontalo Outer Ring Road pass through legally protected forests like this one. Image by Sarjan Lahay/Mongabay Indonesia. Documents obtained by Mongabay Indonesia, from the province’s high court, show that the project — which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

