Nearly 1 million km2 of intact forests menaced by extractives, study finds

When Robert Frost memorialized forests as "lovely, dark and deep," the U.S. poet was likely referring to wildlands that are rare, isolated wonders in today's world. Looking at data from across the tropics, a new report shows that 975,000 square kilometers (376,500 square miles) of virgin forests, an area about the size of Egypt, are threatened by mining and oil and gas extraction. That's a fifth of the world's intact tropical woodland, which conservationists are straining to preserve. Between 2000 and 2013, Earth lost 7% (919,000 km2, or 355,000 mi2) of intact green cover, which translates into 200 km2 (77 mi2) of forests destroyed every day. Most of these are irreplaceable old-growth forests that have filled out over centuries if not millennia, free from human interference. In Central Africa, more than a quarter of intact forestland lies within concessions, most of it in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is seeing a surge in extractive activity. Mining and oil and gas exploration are deeply disruptive operations. When these projects take hold inside wooded terrain, the impacts go beyond the extraction site, mutilating entire landscapes. Roadways, pipelines and railway lines pry open cloistered habitats. The networks don't just gobble up forest patches, they tear through the forest landscape, increasing its vulnerability to human exploitation. Often this leads to further fragmentation as existing pressure from human settlements, agricultural expansion and logging intensifies. Intact forests are exceptional shelters for terrestrial wildlife, providing a breadth and richness of resources absent in degraded lands.

