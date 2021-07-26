Record heat waves are a taste of what’s to come under a changing climate

In late June, Portland, Oregon, experienced its hottest day on record, reaching 42° Celsius (108° Fahrenheit). The last time it had been this hot was in 1981, when temperatures soared to 41°C (107°F). The very next day, the record was broken again, but this time by an even higher margin at 44°C (112°F). Other parts of the Pacific Northwest roasted and broiled as well. On June 30, the town of Lytton in British Columbia, Canada, reached a dangerous peak of 49°C (121°F), which helped fuel a wildfire that essentially razed the entire town. A new paper published July 26 in Nature Climate Change provides some sobering news for the future: these record-shattering heat events are set to become more common and more intense as global temperatures continue to rise over the coming decades due to human-induced climate change. “We are arguing that in the coming decade or two, we should definitely expect to see more frequent and higher-intensity events, meaning that records are broken by larger margins,” lead author Erich Fischer, a climate scientist at ETH Zürich, told Mongabay in an interview. “What happens after that depends on our emissions and whether we are able to bring the emissions rapidly down.” Heat spots in the Amazon in 2020. Image by Christian Braga / Greenpeace. Fischer and his colleagues took a different methodological approach to previous studies on the subject. Instead of looking at extreme heat waves as anomalies relative to common temperature means, they measured the intensity of the events…This article was originally published on Mongabay

