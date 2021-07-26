‘Stampede’ of legislation threatens accelerated destruction of the Amazon

June 8, 2021 was a tense day for environmental organizations and citizens’ groups working to protect the Amazon and Indigenous Brazilians. Groups like Greenpeace and APIB (Brazilian Indigenous People’s Association) referred to it as “Stampede Day” — the day the Senate converged on three bills with the potential to cause profound social and environmental impact. Congress held an urgent session to vote on Bill 2633/2020, known as the land-grabbing bill; Bill 490/2007, which changes the rules for demarcating Indigenous territories (this was same the bill that prompted more than 70 Indigenous leaders from the south and southeast of Brazil to occupy Congress in protest and call for a veto); and Bill 984, which aims to create a road along the border of Iguaçu National Park in the state of Paraná. The day’s agenda was the effective culmination of the infamous April 2020 injunction by then-Environment Minister Ricardo Salles at a government meeting: take advantage of the media’s focus on the COVID-19 pandemic to “run the cattle” through environmental regulations to benefit the interests of specific economic sectors like agribusiness. Since that statement, Brazil has seen increases in invasions of public lands; deforestation in the Amazon; violations of protected areas; and threats to traditional and Indigenous populations. The land-grabbing bill alone, even before it’s been approved, is already a sufficiently influential force for detrimental change to the Amazon, according to a report published in May by the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA). The bills form part of the strategy to consolidate the government’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

