Camera trap cameo for Buru Island babirusa last seen 26 years ago

GORONTALO, Indonesia — Camera traps have confirmed the presence of babirusa on Indonesia’s Buru Island for the first time in 26 years, the country’s environment ministry announced earlier this month. The animal, whose name means “pig-deer” in Indonesian, is endemic to the archipelago country, meaning it is found in the wild nowhere else in the world. The study involved 10 camera traps, nine of which photographed babirusa in the Masbait Nature Reserve between April and June this year, the ministry said. The project was supported by a U.N. Development Programme international aid project designed to support the ministry’s conservation efforts, especially on the island of Sulawesi in eastern Indonesia. While babirusa (Babyrousa spp.) are usually associated with Sulawesi, one of Indonesia’s biggest islands, the animals also inhabit several islands in Maluku province farther east. The island of Buru in Indonesia. Image by Urmas/Wikimedia Commons. The new images are the first official confirmation of babirusa in Buru since 1995, though locals had reported encountering the tusked creature in the island’s upland forests, according to the ministry. According to local lore, a babirusa will appear to guide a person lost in the forest to safety. The Maluku provincial conservation agency, which operates under the environment ministry’s authority, made some effort to confirm the presence of babirusa in Buru from 2011 to 2013, but never succeeded. Then, in 2019, an agency team discovered the skull and bones of a babirusa, prompting interest in another attempt. A babirusa sleeps beside a creek in Indonesia.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

