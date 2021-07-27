Canadian miner looms large as Nauru expedites key deep-sea mining rules

A Canadian company may become the first to receive a license to mine the deep Pacific after the island nation of Nauru triggered a last-resort procedure to expedite the creation of standards governing deep-sea mining. However, the body tasked with writing those regulations, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), is still far from finalizing the rules on a wide range of issues, including environmental protection and how the world’s countries will benefit financially from extracting resources from an area considered “the common heritage of mankind.” The timing of Nauru’s triggering of the “two-year” rule has about who benefits in bringing forward the deadline for writing regulations that will govern mineral extraction over an area eight times the size of Alaska that is home to ecosystems barely understood by science. Nauru, which sponsors a subsidiary of Canada-based The Metals Company (previously known as DeepGreen) to mine manganese nodules in the Pacific Ocean’s Clarion-Clipperton Zone, told the ISA at the end of June that the company would apply to mine the deep sea, setting a two-year deadline to complete exploitation regulations. TMC has hinted it would support the two-year rule since last year, when it announced it would go public. Nauru has said in a statement that it made the decision to use the rule independently. “Nauru believes that we have a duty to the international community to carry out this request to bring this certainty for the benefit of all stakeholders, and to ensure that polymetallic nodules are considered as part of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

