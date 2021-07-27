Eight of the 10 nations most at risk from climate and toxic pollution in Africa: study

With wildfires raging in the western U.S. and floods sweeping parts of Europe, it’s easy to forget that these regions are some of the most well-prepared to tackle climate change. An analysis of 176 nations confirms what public health experts have long-suspected: the global spread of environmental pollution risks and climate risks largely mirror each other. Countries in the Global South, especially in Africa, suffer the most under this dual burden. Eight African countries were among the 10 most vulnerable, according to the study published in the journal PLOS ONE . Of these, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi and the Central African Republic are the worst off. The two other countries in the top 10 are Bangladesh and Afghanistan in South Asia. Toxic pollution in the environment, be it dirty air, contaminated water or unhealthy soils, accounted for more than 8 million deaths globally in 2018. Chad, Madagascar, Nepal, Niger and India reported the highest proportions of total deaths linked to toxic pollution. The global distribution of toxic pollution risk using by-country rank-order, as measured by the variable Eco-health from the 2018 Environmental Performance Index (EPI). Climatic shifts also endanger human health in multiple ways, from dangerous temperature rise, land degradation, extreme weather events, to sea-level rise. Though harder to pin down, some estimates suggest that 250,000 excess deaths will occur every year between 2030 and 2050 because of climate change. “These streams of pollutants have generally been looked at separately,” said Richard Marcantonio, first author of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

