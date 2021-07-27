For an Indigenous group in Sumatra, a forest regained is being lost once more

PANDUMAAN-SIPITUHUTA, Indonesia — For years, Ganjang, a member of the Pandumaan-Sipituhuta Indigenous community in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, has been uneasy about extracting frankincense from trees in a nearby forest. The aromatic tree resin, used in perfumes and incense, has been the primary source of income for locals for nearly 300 years. But in 2009, the frankincense forest became a battle zone when a company owned by one of Indonesia’s richest families obtained a permit to clear it for a pulpwood plantation. That year, Ganjang tried to defend the forest when company employees, accompanied by armed police, plowed into it with excavators. “If you dare to shoot me, shoot [me]! I’m not afraid!” he said, recalling what he yelled at one of the police officers. The conflict is one of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of disputes over land rights between local communities and natural resources firms in Indonesia, where agribusiness and extractives are among the nation’s biggest industries. Compared to many of these disputes, which can persist for years or even decades, the struggle by Ganjang’s community might be seen as a success story. Following a landmark 2013 Constitutional Court ruling that struck down the state’s claim to Indigenous peoples’ forests across the country, Pandumaan-Sipituhuta became one of the first Indigenous communities to receive formal recognition of its territory from the government. But although Indigenous peoples have since claimed tens of millions of hectares of Indonesian land as their own, according to AMAN, the nation’s main advocacy group for Indigenous peoples,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

