There’s still room to save Asia’s hoolock gibbons, study says, but only just

Swinging lithely from branch to branch high up in the forest canopy, a family of hoolock gibbons hoots vigorously to guard its territory against intruders. A type of small ape endemic to South and Southeast Asia, hoolock gibbons spend most of their lives up in trees, rarely touching the forest floor. This makes large stretches of uninterrupted forest crucial to their survival — yet such suitable patches are getting scarcer, a new study has found. Researchers, whose study was published July 16 in Global Ecology and Conservation, came up with estimates for the area of hoolock gibbon habitat that disappeared between 2000 and 2018, and the area remaining today, across the four countries of Myanmar, India, Bangladesh and China where the apes occur. Analyzing all three species of hoolock gibbons — the Gaoligong hoolock (Hoolock tianxing) and the western hoolock (Hoolock hoolock), both endangered, and the eastern hoolock (Hoolock leuconedys), which is vulnerable — they found that enough suitable patches exist today to guarantee the long-term survival of each species. Western hoolock gibbon by Saurabhsawantphoto via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Despite this rosy conclusion, the report also highlighted particular populations at greater risk of local extinction. Scattered populations of western hoolock gibbons living in degraded and fragmented forests in Bangladesh are most vulnerable and should be translocated to ensure their survival, the researchers said. “Gibbons are not like other primates. Gibbons travel from tree to tree. They cannot walk on the ground,” first author Ngwe Lwin, a Ph.D. candidate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

