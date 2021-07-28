Cerrado desertification: Savanna could collapse within 30 years, says study

One of the world’s biodiversity hotspots and a vital source of much of Brazil’s water, the Cerrado biome may collapse in less than 30 years if agribusiness keeps advancing at its current frenetic pace. That is the key finding of a primary research article presented by 12 Brazilian scientists and recently published in Global Change Biology. The tropical savanna, which lies south and east of the Amazon rainforest, is an immense biome covering 2 million square kilometers (772,000 square miles), or an area the size of Mexico, and inclusive of all or parts of 10 Brazilian states. With a dry season that lasts roughly from June to September, and soils poor in nutrients, the savanna’s native vegetation is composed mainly of grasslands dotted by dry forest patches. While the biome lacks the gigantic rainforest trees of the neighboring Amazon, that doesn’t prevent the Cerrado from being a very rich bastion of biodiversity. It is home to more than 4,800 plant and vertebrate species found nowhere else in the world. This frog species Physalaemus nattereri (posterior view shown) is found in the open Cerrado, but not in adjacent gallery forests. Image by Felipe Gomes via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5). “We are talking about entire lineages of life that will disappear, not to mention several insects that only exist in Cerrado,” warns Gabriel Hofmann, a doctor in ecology and postgraduate student in geography at Rio Grande do Sul Federal University (UFRGS). The desertification of the Cerrado: Hotter, drier … deadlier…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay