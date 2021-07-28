For species in the red, IUCN’s new Green Status signals conservation wins

The California condor has been teetering on the brink of extinction for decades. When the species was first assessed in 1994 for the IUCN Red List, the global authority on the conservation statuses of species, it was listed as “critically endangered.” Nearly 30 years later, its status has not changed. But this doesn’t tell the whole story. Conservationists have actually been working hard to keep the California condor (Gymnogyps californianus) alive with captive breeding and reintroduction efforts. “They would be extinct without conservation by now,” Claudia Hermes, a Red List researcher at BirdLife International who has worked on the California condor listing, told Mongabay. “But with conservation, they actually respond fairly well.” Now, a new addition to the IUCN’s Red List — the IUCN Green Status of Species — illustrates the condor’s positive response to conservation efforts, despite its critically endangered status, and its high recovery potential if these efforts are maintained. “The Green Status really fills this gap because it tells us that despite the fairly high extinction risk that we still have this hope,” Hermes said. The preliminary green status for the California condor (Gymnogyps californianus). Image courtesy of the IUCN. A new paper published July 28 in Conservation Biology introduces the IUCN Green Status as a new assessment framework that provides information about the ecological functionality of a species within its range, and also how much a species has recovered due to conservation efforts. A team of more than 200 international scientists from 171 institutions presented preliminary…This article was originally published on Mongabay

