Hartree Partners to channel $2.8 billion toward new carbon credits

Global energy and commodities trading house Hartree Partners has pledged to channel more than $2.8 billion of private sector investments toward creating new carbon credits. Under the threat of climate change and increased pressure from consumers, many companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. But for those unable to eliminate emissions, voluntary carbon markets (such as REDD+) offer an opportunity to offset emissions. In the marketplace, companies can purchase carbon credits from sources that are protecting or restoring natural carbon sinks such as forests. These credits are meant to ensure that the carbon emitted by the company is offset, or balanced out, by the carbon captured by nature. However, as more and more companies move toward voluntary carbon markets as a solution, the demand for carbon credits is expected to outpace the supply. In response to this problem, Hartree will be working with the conservation organization Wildlife Works to create 20 million voluntary carbon credits a year, beginning in 2023. According to Hartree, this will represent a 40% increase in the availability of verified, avoided-deforestation projects and reduce emissions from deforestation by 20 million tons each year, the equivalent of removing 4.3 million cars from circulation. No specific financial details of the deal have been shared. The Gabonese and Congolese forests store and capture carbon and help to create rainfall. Image by Axel Rouvin via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). “The scientific community agrees that the world cannot keep the increase in global temperature below 1.5 degrees [Celsius, or 2.7°…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay