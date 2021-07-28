New index measuring rainforest vulnerability to sound alarm on tipping points

A new “vulnerability index” for the world’s tropical rainforests will use satellite data to assess the impact of growing threats such as land clearance and rising temperatures on forests, in an effort to identify and direct conservation resources to areas most at risk. Backed by the National Geographic Society and Swiss watchmaker Rolex, the Tropical Forest Vulnerability Index (TFVI) was devised by more than 50 scientists internationally. Their research was published July 23 in the journal One Earth. In coming up with the index, the researchers combined 40 years of satellite measurements and forest observations covering tropical forests worldwide. From the Amazon to the Congo Basin, the team tracked how forests responded to multiple stressors, including rising temperatures, drought and deforestation. Aerial view of the Amazon. Photo credit: Neil Palmer/CIAT/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) Unlike previous studies of rainforest vulnerability that were mostly local and could not be easily extended to other regions, the TFVI tracks ecologically important variables common to all forests, such as carbon dioxide uptake through photosynthesis, changes in the abundance and variety of species, and variations in water transfer between plants and the atmosphere. The data are then fed into a standardized model to assess rainforest health. To provide up-to-date, early-warning signals for rainforests close to tipping points, the model will be continuously updated with new satellite, climate and field study data as they become available. The methodology and data will also be publicly accessible, allowing anyone to monitor whether vulnerability increased or decreased in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

