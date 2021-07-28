Palm oil grower looks to make amends for past deforestation in Indonesia

JAKARTA — One of the biggest palm oil growers in Indonesia has announced a plan to rehabilitate an area half the size of New York City to atone for its past clearing of rainforests and peatlands. KPN Plantation, formerly known as Gama Plantation until 2019, recently published a document detailing its plan to rehabilitate 38,000 hectares (nearly 94,000 acres) on the islands of Borneo and New Guinea. “Our recovery efforts strive to compensate for the environmental impact of past non-compliant land development, such as biodiversity loss and carbon emissions caused by deforestation and peatland drainage,” KPN said in its recovery plan document. The plan will be carried out at least until the group’s plantation licenses expire — up to 35 years from now — and is focused on two locations: Kubu Raya district in the Bornean province of West Kalimantan, and Merauke district in Papua province, on the Indonesian half of the island of New Guinea. The recovery will be achieved through peat rewetting, reforestation, and assisting local communities to secure tenure and access rights, the company said. It added it was liable for the degradation of 11,900 hectares (29,400 acres) of rainforest and peatland since 2015; it counts cleared peatland area as double due to the high carbon value of peat. KPN’s biggest liability lies in the heavily forested Papua region, home to 38% of Indonesia’s remaining rainforest and one of most biodiverse regions on the planet. The group had cleared 5,771 hectares (14,260 acres) of rainforest there to make…This article was originally published on Mongabay

