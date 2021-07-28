Trafficking for traditional medicine threatens the Philippine porcupine

In the rapidly shrinking lowland forests of Palawan Island, the Philippine porcupine (Hystrix pumila) can be found under tree buttresses, foraging for fallen root crops and fruits. Endemic to Palawan and neighboring islands, Philippine porcupines can grow up to (66.5 cm or 26.18 inches) long, and are mostly nocturnal and solitary animals. Inside the digestive tracts of these quilled creatures, some of these plant materials remain undigested, forming what is called a bezoar. These stone-shaped aggregations are medically benign for porcupines, but conservationists say they could be one of the factors most imperiling Philippine porcupines and other porcupine species globally. Porcupine bezoars are believed to have curative properties in traditional Chinese medicine, although no scientific evidence proves their efficacy. The diseases bezoars are said to treat include diabetes, dengue fever, typhoid, epilepsy and hepatitis. More recently, bezoars have been touted as having cancer-curing properties. They are either sold in their whole stone-shaped form, in powdered form, or as part of formulations in traditional medicine. Though Philippine porcupines are relatively nocturnal, wildlife cameras in Palawan’s Victoria-Anepahan Mountain Range have captured some porcupine activity in the early mornings. Image courtesy of Katala Foundation. “There are signs that they may be the ‘next pangolin’ of the illegal wildlife trade due to a rising popularity of bezoars in the market,” says Indira Lacerna-Widmann, chief of the Palawan-based nonprofit conservation group Katala Foundation Inc. Pangolins, whose scales are sought on the black market, are believed to be the world’s most widely trafficked mammals. Wildlife trade monitoring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

