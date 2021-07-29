Delayed Russian Nauka module joins space station

From BBC
Russia’s troubled Nauka laboratory has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) after an eight-day flight.
The 13m-long, 20-tonne module was driven into the rear of the orbiting platform, linking up with the other major Russian segments on the ISS.
Nauka should have launched in 2007, but the vessel suffered repeated slips in schedule, in part because of budget difficulties but also because engineers encountered a raft of technical problems during development.
Even after it launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan a week ago, it experienced propulsion issues that required workarounds from controllers in Moscow.
In the end, however, it made its docking with the station on the planned date.
One more module for the Russian segment of the International @Space_Station!
The long-awaited #Nauka multipurpose laboratory module docking with the ISS took place today. There is a lot of work to be done to integrate it. pic.twitter.com/9ve3ebUxus
Autonomous systems brought the module into close proximity before cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky took over manual control from inside the ISS for the last few metres of approach.
“There is contact!!!” Russian space agency Roscosmos chief, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Twitter.
Connection was confirmed at 13:29 GMT, 16:29 Moscow time, when Nauka and the ISS were flying over the border between Mongolia and China at an altitude of 420km (260 miles).
The new module will result in a significant boost in habitable volume for the ISS, raising it by 70 cubic
