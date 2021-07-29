Southeast Asia losing tigers as deadline looms to double population by 2022

Tigers once roamed throughout the dense forested interior of mainland Southeast Asia and several islands of Indonesia. Positioned at the pinnacle of the food chain, tigers maintain ecosystem balance, and by protecting them, we can preserve entire biodiverse landscapes. However, the long-term survival of this flagship conservation species now hangs in the balance. In 2010, government ministers from the 13 countries that still had wild tiger populations committed to implementing measures to double the wild population of the big cats by 2022. In Southeast Asia, it is highly unlikely that this goal will be met. In fact, many countries in the region have fewer tigers now than when the pledge was made. Over the past few years, tigers have gone locally extinct in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam; over the past two decades, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and, to a lesser extent, Thailand, have seen their tiger populations shrink. Fewer than 600 Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sumatrae) remain in Indonesia, with declining trends edging their status to critically endangered. Numbers have plummeted in step with widespread destruction of their forest habitat, primarily due to logging and expanding oil palm and pulpwood plantations. Today, only two populations across the island maintain long-term viability, with more than 30 breeding females each. Moreover, both of these tiger communities are now under serious threat from planned road projects. A Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae). Photo by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay As elsewhere in Southeast Asia, poachers stalk tigers in Sumatra to feed the illegal domestic and international…This article was originally published on Mongabay

