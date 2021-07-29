Spanish farmers fight forest fires with agroforestry (and many sheep)

GALICIA, Spain — The forest fire stopped just before arriving at Nieves Fernández Vidueira’s farm, but it burned all day in the area surrounding Quintela do Pando in Galicia, northwestern Spain. “I will never forget the terror that I felt,” Fernández said. “When we woke up we couldn’t even breathe, everything was covered with smoke, it seemed like night, chunks of scorched bark fell from the sky.” Fernández, 59, is a shepherd and poet who says she will always remember Oct. 16, 2017, when all the neighbors went to the nearby village of Fradelo to help the firefighters. “The trees made a terrible noise and fell to the charred ground. I saw rabbits and roe deer escaping from the fire, people cried all around. Right now, I still cry when I remember it.” During that time, Galicia experienced an unusual heat wave, as happened in other parts of the Iberian Peninsula. “Many hectares were destroyed during a day of flames and the fire stopped at an area of chestnut trees grazed by sheep, surrounding my field. Livestock are a fundamental part of forest fire prevention, by eating the grass in the undergrowth, and highly combustible lichens on the trees,” Fernández said. That day, she composed a poem to express feelings of sadness and impotence after seeing the woods transformed into a dark desert. Nieves Fernández Vidueira among her 400 sheep grazing in the agroforestry system. Image by Monica Pelliccia for Mongabay. Writing poetry under the centenary chestnut trees Fernández became…This article was originally published on Mongabay

