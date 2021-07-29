U.S., Argentine investors tied to illegal land deals, deforestation in Brazil

Major international investors have in recent years publicly flagged the environmental risks of doing business in Brazil, particularly since Jair Bolsonaro took office as president at the start of 2019. But behind the scenes, activity in the financial markets reveals a different side to this story. On Jan. 24 this year, Brazilian investment manager XP Investimentos joined forces with domestic competitor BTG Pactual for a multimillion-dollar deal with BrasilAgro, a company that buys up large swaths of land and sells it to agribusiness operators. Together, the two banks and their subsidiaries in the U.S. would go on to sell more than 670 million reais ($129 million) in shares in one of “the largest Brazilian companies in terms of quantity of arable land” in the country. A key part of the deal: both BTG and XP would buy up whatever land wasn’t bought by third parties. The issue, however, is that the Brazilian government has been investigating BrasilAgro since 2016 for suspected illegal land acquisitions. According to INCRA, the federal agency that deals with land ownership in Brazil, the company is suspected of acting “in breach of the law,” working its way around limits imposed on the sale of land to foreign buyers. Despite the company’s name, BrasilAgro is largely controlled by investors in Argentina and the U.S., according to documents obtained by Agência Pública. A range of official documents points to purchases by this international group in the states of Bahia, Maranhão and Piauí — all “without authorization by INCRA…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay