UK already undergoing disruptive climate change

The report says the UK has become hotter, sunnier and rainier:

Liz Bentley, head of Read the full article

Share This Post









2020 was the third warmest UK year since 1884; all the years in the top 10 are since 2002Last year was one of the least snowy on record; any snow mainly affected upland and northern areasSpring 2020 was the UK’s sunniest on record, and sunnier than most UK summers. 2020 was the UK’s fifth wettest year; six of the 10 wettest years have been since 1998