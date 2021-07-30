Arboreal camera traps add ‘tons of value’ to forest canopy research

Over the past few decades, scientists have used camera traps to detect rare and elusive animals, document species diversity, and record new interactions and behaviors. But most of these studies were conducted on the ground; what was going on higher up in the canopy remained a mystery. Recent advances in camera technology, climbing techniques and safety equipment have brought the forest canopy more easily within researchers’ reach. By setting up cameras in trees, scientists are beginning to plug gaps in our understanding of arboreal, or tree-dwelling, species. Now, a team of researchers have gathered together global knowledge on the burgeoning field of arboreal camera trapping. The study authors draw on the experiences of researchers working in 24 countries across six continents on 90 projects, ranging from monitoring the effects of forest restoration projects and assessing the success of natural and artificial canopy bridges, to species inventories in intact tropical forests and viewing nesting birds and pollinating mammals in isolated trees. “The forest canopy is probably the area we know the least about,” Jennifer Moore, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Florida and lead author of the study, told Mongabay. “[Arboreal animals] are a group of high conservation concern and cameras are a great way to study them.” Their study, published July 30 in Methods in Ecology and Evolution, provides a foundation from which to develop a set of best-practice approaches for this new technique. Such standardized approaches will allow researchers to compare data across projects and locations, revealing important…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay