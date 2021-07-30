As blazes on embargoed Amazon land surge, links to meat industry emerge

Devastating fires on legally protected land in the Amazon rainforest have surged under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a new report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Satellite mapping of blazes and data on illegal deforestation show the number of major fires on embargoed rural land increased from 77 in 2018, immediately before Bolsonaro took office, to 124 in 2020. The Bureau’s investigation also found that beef from farmers accused of illegal deforestation — and subsequently sanctioned with embargoes — was still making its way into global supply chains, including those serving at least two of the world’s biggest meat companies, JBS and Marfrig. Embargoes imposed by Brazil’s environment agency, known by its acronym IBAMA, are intended to penalize landowners and allow illegally cleared forest areas to recover. JBS and other major Brazilian meat producers have made commitments not to buy cattle from protected land. But in one case involving a farmer doing business with the companies, multiple fires were recorded on land that had been embargoed after earlier deforestation. The Bureau tracked cattle supplied by the farmer implicated in this deforestation to abattoirs run by JBS and Marfrig. The Marfrig abattoir has exported beef to the United Kingdom. The findings raise serious questions about the effectiveness and enforcement of the embargo system and undermine the “deforestation-free” claims of multinational meat companies and their international customers. The burning of the Amazon has become a global political issue, with Brazil pledging to strengthen environmental enforcement under pressure from the U.S.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay