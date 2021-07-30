Lessons from Brazil’s São Paulo droughts (commentary)

The year 2021 is a La Niña year, and La Niña events typically lead to droughts in southeastern Brazil where São Paulo, the world’s fourth largest city, is located. La Niña events result from a cooling of surface water in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean (Figure 1). On a decadal scale, the driest decades in this region correspond to those with a combination of cold water in the Pacific, indicated by negative values of the Pacific Oscillation Index (POI), and warmer water in the South Atlantic, indicated by positive values of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) index. This is the case in 2021, and in April the POI dropped dramatically to even more negative values. Warm water in the Atlantic and cold water in the Pacific off South America in April 2021. Source: CPTEC/INPE This year southeastern Brazil has been hit with a major drought affecting hydropower generation, agriculture and urban water supplies. The primary factor is a large variation in rainfall linked to global climate change, with the effect of the gradual increase in Amazonian deforestation being a smaller effect added onto this variation. However, over time, the advance of deforestation will indeed lead to more drought in southeastern Brazil, especially if the “Trans-Purus” region in the western part of the Brazilian Amazon between the Purus River and the border with Peru is deforested. It is possible that deforestation in the Amazon is already having some effect on the average rainfall in southeastern Brazil, as climate models…This article was originally published on Mongabay

