One of South America’s most abundant felids: Geoffroy’s cat | Candid Animal Cam

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we are meeting one of the most abundant felids of South America: the Geoffroy’s cat. The Geoffroy’s cat (Leopardus geoffroyi) lives in the Pampas, Andes, and Gran Chaco areas of South America. It is amongst the world’s smallest wildcats weighing around 4 kg (8.8 pounds). Usually, those living in the south of its range are bigger than those in the north. Geoffroy’s cat’s fur has many black spots and stripes around its neck, chest, face and tail. The background color varies between regions: from brownish-yellow in the north to grayish in the south. Melanistic forms are also common, mostly in wetland or forested areas. The Geoffroy’s cat is secretive, solitary and mainly nocturnal and usually sleeps in trees or dense vegetation during the day. It is a very agile climber and can walk along the underside of branches. The cat is a very good swimmer and has sometimes been observed swimming in fast-flowing rivers that are 30 meters wide. The feline hunt in trees, in water and on the ground, mainly birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians and small mammals helping control small wild animal populations. The Geoffroy’s cat’s greatest threat is habitat destruction due to deforestation, and overhunting for the fur trade. It also suffers from predation by dogs and vehicle collisions. Heavy commercial hunting pressure from the 1960s to the late 1980s is believed to have reduced populations. Currently,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

