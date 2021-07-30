Russian module mishap destabilises International Space Station

From BBC
The International Space Station (ISS) was destabilised after engines of a newly-arrived Russian module inadvertently fired up, officials say.
“Mission control teams corrected the action and all systems are operating normally,” US space agency Nasa said.
This was done by activating thrusters on another module of the ISS. An investigation is now under way.
US and Russian officials said that the seven crew members aboard the space station were never in any danger.
The malfunction happened several hours after Nauka module docked with the ISS on Thursday, following an eight-day flight.
Nasa tweeted that “the module’s thrusters started firing at 12:45pm ET (16:45 GMT) inadvertently and unexpectedly, moving the station 45 degrees out of attitude”.
It added that “recovery operations have regained attitude” and that “the station is back in attitude control and is in good shape”.
Communications with the ISS crew were lost for several minutes during the incident. However. they were “really didn’t feel any movement” as the space station pitched at half-a-degree a second.
.@Space_Station crew members are safe and will scrub their schedules for today in order to focus on recovery efforts following the unexpected loss of attitude caused by the Russian Nauka module’s thrusters firing. The station is back in attitude control and is in good shape. pic.twitter.com/38qBmEBjbU
