UK military opens first space command centre

The UK military has launched its first command centre aimed at protecting the country’s interests in space.
Space Command, at RAF High Wycombe, will help the UK maintain a “battle-winning advantage” in this increasingly important domain, the government says.
The UK is spending an additional £1.4bn on space capabilities over the next 10 years.
It comes as a senior UK military commander criticised China and Russia for “reckless” behaviour in space.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, the head of the Royal Air Force, told Sky News: “Right now we see countries like Russia and China testing and demonstrating anti-satellite weapons – satellites with all the characteristics of a weapon deployed in space.
“We see them rehearsing, manoeuvring, which frankly have only one purpose which is to destroy satellites, so that is a real concern to us and that’s behaviour that we would want the international community to call out.”
He was speaking after presenting the first eight Space Command personnel with new Space Operator badges, at the opening ceremony on Thursday.
Six members of the RAF received the badge, as well as a British Army officer, and an exchange officer from the United States.
The UK says it has no plans to launch its own space weapons – and will use the new command centre to better track threats. It will be jointly operated by the Army, RAF