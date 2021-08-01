Iran water: What’s causing the shortages?

From BBC
Shareclose
Protests in Iran against a range of grievances – including a severe lack of water and power blackouts – have drawn attention to the country’s wider water problems.
Experts have raised concerns about the situation for many years, so what’s to blame for Iran’s water crisis?
In April, the Iranian Meteorological Organisation warned of an “unprecedented drought” and rainfall levels which were substantially below long-term averages.
In the oil-producing province of Khuzestan, residents took to the streets over water shortages, and there were protests against hydroelectric power cuts in other cities.
The government has responded with emergency assistance for the hardest-hit areas.
Iran faces a range of environmental challenges from high temperatures, pollution, flooding and vanishing lakes.
Source: Google Earth
The amount of rainfall in Iran’s main river basins between September 2020 and July 2021 was, in most places, substantially lower compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Energy’s website.
We haven’t been able to access government figures for historical trends, but researchers in the