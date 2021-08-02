Ending Amazon deforestation a top priority on Colombian minister’s D.C. visit

Colombia is courting other governments and conservation organizations for support in tackling Amazonian deforestation bringing about what it describes as one of the most ambitious emissions reduction goals in the world. Carlos Eduardo Correa, the country’s minister of environment and sustainable development, visited Washington, D.C., from July 14 to 16, where he met with members of Congress, representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and nonprofit organizations such as WWF, Conservation International and the Amazon Conservation Team, among others. Correa discussed with them the priorities of the Colombian environment and sustainability sector. Correa made the United States his first international destination in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the solid political bonds and common environmental interests between the two countries. According to Correa, with its return to the Paris Agreement, the U.S. government has a crucial climate plan aligned with Colombia’s priorities. Carlos Eduardo Correa at the Monaco Ocean Week 2021. Image courtesy of Carlos Eduardo Correa/Twitter. “We are talking about the new globalization being the globalization of the climate. The United States, with its return to the Paris Agreement, is promoting global and regional discussions on the environment, in which Colombia has leadership on different fronts,” Correa told Mongabay in a telephone interview. In this scenario, he added, one of the common interests and the highest priority is the fight against deforestation. “All the organizations we visited are working along the same lines,” Correa said. “Colombia has made great efforts against deforestation, and this year we already…This article was originally published on Mongabay

